Pennsylvania boy avoids attempted abduction while walking home from school with help from store employee

A 10-year-old boy in Pennsylvania is talking about the frightening moment he was being followed by a stranger while walking home from school Friday. His quick thinking allowed a store employee to step in and help him.

"I was, like, shaking at first," Sammy Green told FOX 29 Philadelphia. "She was like, ‘I’m going to Wawa. Do you wanna come with me? Are you going to Wawa? What are you getting?’"

Sammy says the woman followed him for a couple blocks, and she was caught on camera next to him in front of the store Dani Bee Funky's. It was there where Sammy thought to duck into the store and ask a clerk for help after the woman asked if his family was around.

"He came in, and he was really panicked," Hannah Daniels, an employee at Dani Bee Funky’s said. "He whispers, ‘This lady’s been following me on my way home from school. Can you help me? Pretend you're my mom. Pretend you're my mom.'"

The encounter was posted on Facebook, which is where Pottstown police say they found out about it. The video shows the woman who was interacting with Sammy walk away once Hannah stepped in to help.

"I was fine until I saw the video," Sammy’s dad, Samuel Green, said. "Then, when I see my son walk over to Hannah and whisper to her, I broke down. That’s when everything hit. It was really, really, really scary. But, he handled it so well, and I’m so proud of him."

Sammy's dad says he's discussed "stranger danger" a lot with his son and believes it helped in this scenario. He says the incident turns them from regular Dani Bee Funky customers to feeling like family.

"He was so thankful," said Hannah. He was like, ‘Thank you so much.' And I was like, ‘I’m so glad you were smart enough to come here and come somewhere that you felt safe.’"

Police told FOX 29 they were immediately able to recognize the woman form the video. They say she is homeless and referred her for help with mental health issues.