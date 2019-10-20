Pennsylvania 11-month-old shot 4 times while sitting in car, police say

An 11-month-old baby was in critical condition after he was shot four times while in a car in Pennsylvania, officials said.

The infant was sitting in the car with his stepmother in Hunting Park, a neighborhood of Philadelphia, when around 7:15 p.m. Saturday he was struck by gunfire.

The baby, according to WTXF-TV, was hit in the back of the head, in the chest, and was shot twice in the buttocks.

The woman reportedly drove the child several blocks from the scene before she realized he'd been shot. She drove the infant to Einstein Medical Center, and the baby was later transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Earlier Saturday, police said three men were injured just blocks away in a shooting. It wasn't immediately clear if these two shootings were related.