Paul Pelosi DUI: Porsche House Speaker’s husband wrecked in California crash up for auction

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche Carrera, wrecked in a May drunken driving crash that he pleaded guilty to on Tuesday, appears listed on an online auction site.

Photos listed on the Copart.com auction site show a 2021 Porsche Carrera 4S with damage to its "side" and "undercarriage."

It has an estimated retail value of almost $170,000 and just 2,738 miles on it.

Pelosi’s vehicle identification number is redacted in police reports, and a Carfax vehicle history report on the VIN of the car for sale does not show the owner’s name.

However, the Carfax report shows a "severe" accident on May 28 – the day of Pelosi’s crash – in which the vehicle sustained "front or side impact" damage, deployed its airbags and had to be towed.

Police photos and reports from the incident show identical damage at the scene of the crash and the vehicle up for auction and indicate it was removed from the scene by a tow truck when police took Pelosi into custody.

The most recent mileage record on the Carfax report, from January 2021, showed it had just 18 miles on it days before it was sold to its first owner.

According to police reports, a drunken Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pulled out in front of a Jeep at a dark intersection on May 28, resulting in a crash that sent both vehicles careening off the road around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road.

When officers arrived, they noticed "objective" signs of intoxication – including Pelosi’s slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

An officer wrote that he watched Pelosi "pull out his wallet from his pants pocket and fumble through it." Then he handed the officer a California driver’s license and 11-99 Foundation card.

The 11-99 Foundation is a California Highway Patrol charity that supports officers and provides scholarships for their children.

"I inquired if the additional card was a work identification card, and he stated it was his ‘driver license,’" the officer wrote in an incident report.

In dashcam video first obtained by Fox News Digital Tuesday, an officer can be overheard telling another that Pelosi was "constantly grabbing onto the patrol car just to keep his balance." At the same time, Pelosi can be seen walking in front of the camera with his hand on the vehicle’s front push bar.

Pelosi told the officers he started drinking around 7 p.m. and finished around 8. He declined a Breathalyzer test at the scene, and after taking a blood sample hours later, investigators determined he had a blood-alcohol content of .082%.

The other driver was identified by prosecutors only as John Doe. Both men declined medical treatment at the scene, but Doe on June 2 told Napa County prosecutors that he had begun suffering pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash.

Pelosi was photographed with bruises on his hands and forearms, but police documents indicate at least some of them were unrelated to the crash.

Speaker Pelosi's office has previously said it would not comment on the incident, which a spokesperson said happened while she was on the opposite side of the country.

A man who answered the phone at the tow company that removed Pelosi’s car from the crash site said it was common for insurance companies to pick up cars from the lot, but he said he had no record of where they go from there.

A woman who answered the phone at the auction yard said she had no information on the vehicle beyond its public listing. Cars for auction at Copart come from both insurance companies and private sellers, she said.

Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday and received a sentence that includes three years on probation, restitution to the victim and a three-month DUI program. He must also have a certified ignition device installed on his vehicle for a year.

Spokespersons for both the speaker and her husband did not immediately respond to questions about the fate of the Porsche.