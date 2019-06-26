Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Parents of Virginia infant who died of cocaine, heroin intoxication arrested: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The parents of a Virginia two-month-old girl who died last November of a cocaine and heroin intoxication were arrested Tuesday, police said.

Parents Eugene Chandler, 27, and Shaleigh Brumfield, 26, were arrested in Danville after a grand jury indicted them for felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.

Eugene Chandler, 27, and Shaleigh Brumfield, 26, were indicted Monday in the November death of their two-month-old daughter. (Danville Police Department)

Officers responded to the parents Danville home on November 24 where they found Chandler holding an unresponsive infant, WSET reported. The officers performed CPR on the girl before taking her to the emergency room where she was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Police said there were no physical signs of trauma on the infant. Investigators searched the home and discovered evidence of drug use, WSET reported. An autopsy of the infant revealed her cause of death as "acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping," police said.

The infant's parents were indicted Monday and arrested Tuesday without incident. They are being held in the Danville City Jail without bond. Danville is in southcentral Virginia, sharing a border with North Carolina.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.