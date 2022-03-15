Charity packs 50K meals for Ukraine refugees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arkansas-based nonprofit is on a mission to ship at least 50,000 meals to Eastern Europe to support Ukrainians as they continue to endure relentless attacks by the Russian forces.

Since 2014, The Pack Shack has worked with hundreds of nonprofits nationwide, packing nearly 40 million meals for people in need.

UKRAINE'S HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS RECEIVE EMERGENCY AID FROM NONPROFIT: ‘WE LET THEM KNOW THEY'RE NOT ALONE’

Most times, the meals "stay right in the local communities where they're packed," co-founder and CEO Bret Raymond told Fox News.

Now, they're shifting their efforts to help "with the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," Raymond continued.

Through the end of March, a number of local volunteers and organizations will head to The Pack Shack's Cave Springs facility to put together meals consisting of rotisserie chicken flavored rice and beans for Ukraine refugees.

Raymond said the organization is determined to hit its 50,000 meal goal regardless of the donations they receive.

NONPROFIT HELPING UKRAINIAN ORPHANS, FOSTER FAMILIES ESCAPE COUNTRY

After the meals are packed, they will be sent to The Pack Shack's nonprofit partner, Convoy of Hope, which will get the meals to Poland, from where they will be distributed to people who need them.

"Convoy of Hope is responding in Europe to help many Ukrainian Refugees that have fled to Poland and other neighboring countries," the nonprofit said in a statement. "We have a need for meals that can be used in our response in this region, and we are thankful to The Pack Shack for partnering with us."

Raymond said their initiative helps people who have a desire to "do something hands-on to make a difference."

While there are so many great ways to assist Ukrainians in need, this task allows volunteers to "roll up their sleeves," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are families living with their kids," Raymond said. "Sometimes families are splitting up and some of the family is being behind to defend their homeland … there's a huge injustice that is happening."

It's a daunting mission, but it's one the nonprofit is equipped to handle.

Before the pandemic, Raymond said they were able to pack almost 9 million meals a year for people in need all across the United States.

"Isn't it so nice to have people around us who love us and care for us? And in order to have those people around us, we need to be those people for others," Raymond said. "We want to be the kind of people who see others in need and have compassion and take action."

After the organization finishes packing up the meals, Raymond said the organization plans to "assess the situation, see where the needs are and see how we can be of best help to do everybody who needs it."