The owner of two Hollywood Hills mansions that had been overrun by squatters and taggers said there has been "significant progress" made in the cleanup efforts.

"I’m pleased to report significant progress: The crews I hired have cleaned up all of the graffiti at both of my houses," John Powers Middleton said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"I have also been speaking to City Councilmember Raman’s office and other City officials to update them on the progress. I thank them for their efforts. We are also in contact with LAPD to ensure the neighborhoods remain safe," Middleton continued.

John P. Middleton, a film producer and son of Philadelphia Phillies owner John S. Middleton, faced previous backlash as the two Hollywood Hills mansions became eyesores in the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood.

"I will continue to do everything I can to fix these houses and keep them free from graffiti. It’s tough to do given the crime problems in Los Angeles, but I’m determined to do the right thing here. The 24/7 armed security teams I hired will remain in place," Middleton said.

Middleton added that he hopes the trespassers and vandals who did this will be held accountable.

"There is a sense of invincibility amongst the vandals as many times the very same people arrested previously are returning and threatening our guards and the police. If something isn’t done, they will return to do it again, not only at my house but anywhere they choose," Middleton said.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) previously told Fox News Digital that the Hollywood Hills area has received and responded to 17 calls for service in the 1700 block of Sunset Plaza Drive so far this year.

Police said they have received eight calls for prowler suspects, six calls for possible burglary suspects and three calls for service for vandalism.

"I’m doing my best to make the houses secure and fix them up, with the intent to sell each as soon as possible. I’m disappointed to note that even as I have worked this week to paint over the graffiti, vandals still managed to break in and paint over the newly cleaned walls. Given the persistence of the numerous trespassers, it’s a struggle," Middleton said in a previous statement.

"What’s happened to my property is criminal, and I hope everyone caught will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. No one in Los Angeles should have to put up with squatters and vandalism that are out of control," Middleton continued.

L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman told Fox News Digital that Middleton's attorney has been in touch, and they have been painting the property.

"I am pleased to report that earlier this week – after two years attempting to make contact – an attorney representing the property owner reached out to our office to notify us that he will be taking accountability for the two abandoned Hollywood Hills mansions and taking responsibility for all payments the City has incurred thus far," Raman said in a statement.

"The owner has since issued a letter of apology to neighbors and is working to secure both properties and clean them up, with the intent to sell as quickly as possible. The owner has also hired contractors to repaint both properties, which should be completed within the next few days, and is funding 24/7 security at both sites," Raman continued.

Raman said that neither situation is being taken lightly and that the city is working to combat the issue at both properties located at 7571 Mulholland Drive and 1754 N Sunset Plaza Drive.

"Unfortunately, this is not a unique case: abandoned buildings are a pervasive issue for the city. While the Department of Building and Safety has the authority to secure vacant properties if an owner fails to do so, it simply does not have the resources to keep up with enforcement," Raman said.

Raman added that the city also has the authority to demolish vacant or abandoned properties if they are found to constitute a public nuisance, but he said the protocols currently in use rely on procedures and legal guidance that are more than 20 years old and are not responsive to the current needs on the ground, where they have so many abandoned properties and so few city staff to follow up on problem properties.

"My office will continue to be in close contact with DBS and LAPD to monitor the Hollywood Hills properties in the coming days and weeks, and we will work to ensure that the property owner continues to take full responsibility for properly securing these sites," Raman said.

John Powers Middleton is best known for his work on the films "Oldboy" (2013) and "Manchester by the Sea" (2016).