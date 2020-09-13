A number of overdoses in Chicago connected to one man handing out free heroin: report

Authorities have connected a number of overdoses across Chicago’s South Side to one man handing out free heroin, according to a CBS report.

In a matter of days, the Chicago Police Department has responded to several overdose calls connected to one pusher near the intersection in Auburn Gresham, according to CBS Chicago.

None of the people died from the overdoses, but the fear is that continued distribution could prove fatal for drug abusers.

The victims appear to be regular drug users, but the dealer may know that he’s handing out a particularly strong – or even lethal – dose of heroin. The other issue is that he may be handing out the doses for free – an offer too tempting for some to pass on.

“If these people were distributing drugs with the intent people would be killed they could easily be charged with attempted murder,” said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller. “It’s not a typical charge.”

“It doesn’t happen all that often, but it does happen. People get charged, they get convicted, and they go to the penitentiary.”

One man injured himself when his body went into shock and he collapsed. Witnesses jumped in to calm the man until paramedics arrived.

Residents told CBS Chicago that the person offering the free heroin wasn’t known to anyone in the neighborhood.

Fox News has reached out to the Chicago Police Department with a request for comment on this story.