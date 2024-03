Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A poll from Monmouth University has found the number of adult U.S. citizens who would choose to live in another country if possible has tripled.

The latest national Monmouth University Poll, released on Wednesday, noted the skyrocketing desire to leave the U.S. among adults.

Approximately 34% of respondents to the poll said they "would like to settle in another country" if they were logistically capable of doing so.

Broken down by political disposition, independents are the most likely to say they would like to leave the U.S. with 41% of respondents answering in the affirmative.

Approximately 35% of Democrats said they would like to settle elsewhere, as well as 22% of Republicans.

"After holding pretty steady over 50 years following World War II, there was a huge jump in the number of Americans who want to leave the country sometime in the last three decades," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said.

"We are not sure exactly when this shift occurred because of the gap in polling on this question, but I’d be willing to bet that the partisan rancor of the past few years has played a significant role in the heightened desire to emigrate."

Throughout 11 national Gallup polls from 1948 to 1995 asking similar questions, respondents wishing to leave the U.S. capped out at 13% in 1972, the Monmouth report notes.

The poll did not question which countries respondents would like to resettle in, but it did ask which countries they would like to travel to.

The country most cited as a desired place to travel was Italy (18%), followed by the United Kingdom (10%) and Japan (8%).

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12, 2024. It utilized a probability-based random sample of 902 adults nationwide and was conducted via landline phones, cellphones, and text invitation.

"For results based on this sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling has a maximum margin of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points adjusted for sample design effects (1.56)," the poll reports.