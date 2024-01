Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Oregon woman is wanted in connection with the killing of her husband, authorities said Tuesday.

Analiesa Golde has been identified by detectives as the suspect in the death of 37-year-old Phillip E. Pierce, her husband, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Pierce was found dead in a home in the 9300 block of Southeast Sun Crest Drive around 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The medical examiner determined Pierce died from a gunshot wound.

Golde's whereabouts are unknown, but she may be driving a 2015 burnt-orange Toyota 4Runner with Oregon license plate 501HSB, police said.

"Golde should be considered armed and dangerous," a police statement said. "Anyone who spots Golde is urged to call 911 immediately."

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.