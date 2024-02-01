Expand / Collapse search
Oregon woman found guilty, insane after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks

Brianna Lace Workman, 33, convicted of shoving 3-year-old onto tracks in Portland in December 2022

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Woman shoves child onto train tracks Video

Woman shoves child onto train tracks

A woman shoved a child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 28, 2022.

An Oregon woman who was caught on video pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks in December 2022 has been found guilty except for insanity, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Brianna Lace Workman, 33, was ordered to be placed under the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) for care, custody, and treatment for a maximum of 10 years, the Multnomah County District Attorney said.

Workman shoved the child face-first onto the MAX train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center in Portland without provocation on Dec. 28, 2022, as the child and the child’s mother were waiting on the platform.

Surveillance video released by the district attorney’s office of the incident appears to show the suspect jump up from where she was sitting on a bench on the platform and push the child, who was standing in front of her. 

suspect shoving child onto tracks

Video appeared to show the suspect jumping up from a beach and pushing the 3-year-old onto the tracks. (Multnomah County District Attorney's Office)

The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before a bystander jumped down to rescue the child before a train came.

The child landed face-first onto the rail and rock below the platform, video shows.  (Multnomah County District Attorney's Office)

The 3-year-old suffered a severe headache and a red mark on their forehead from hitting their face on the track, prosecutors previously said.

Workman was convicted on the charges of attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person.

Workman will be transported to the custody of the Oregon State Hospital under the jurisdiction of the PSRB. 

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.