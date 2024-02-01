Oregon woman found guilty, insane after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks

An Oregon woman who was caught on video pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks in December 2022 has been found guilty except for insanity, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Brianna Lace Workman, 33, was ordered to be placed under the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) for care, custody, and treatment for a maximum of 10 years, the Multnomah County District Attorney said.

Workman shoved the child face-first onto the MAX train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center in Portland without provocation on Dec. 28, 2022, as the child and the child’s mother were waiting on the platform.

Surveillance video released by the district attorney’s office of the incident appears to show the suspect jump up from where she was sitting on a bench on the platform and push the child, who was standing in front of her.

The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before a bystander jumped down to rescue the child before a train came.

The 3-year-old suffered a severe headache and a red mark on their forehead from hitting their face on the track, prosecutors previously said.

Workman was convicted on the charges of attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person.

Workman will be transported to the custody of the Oregon State Hospital under the jurisdiction of the PSRB.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.