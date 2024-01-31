Colorado trans teen who plotted mass school shooting in violent 'schizophrenic' manifesto sentenced to 6 years

A transgender teenager who admitted to plotting to shoot up three schools and wrote a disturbing violent manifesto has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Wednesday said the defendant, William Whitworth, who identified as "Lilly" and – according to a DA spokesperson – was in the process of transitioning to female at the time of her arrest.

She was given credit of 306 days for time served from the time of her arrest in March 2023.

Given Whitworth’s transgender status, it was not immediately clear whether she would be sent to a male or female facility.

Whitworth was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal mischief , menacing, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

In April 2023, deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 13900 block of Double Tree Ranch Circle in the Town of Elbert, Colorado.

According to an arrest affidavit, a family member reportedly told 911 dispatchers that her "sister" had threatened to shoot up a school and had anger problems.

The house deputies were sent to the house, which was littered with trash and had containers with half-eaten food, making it difficult to walk inside.

The deputies were directed to a room where Whitworth was sleeping, the affidavit says.

The room was filled with trash as high as the bed, and there were holes in the wall, police said.

During questioning, Whitworth admitted to planning a school shooting, with the suspect's former middle school, Timberview, being a "main target," according to the affidavit.

Her targets included Timberview Middle School, where she attended in 2014 to 2016, Prairie Hills Elementary, and Pine Creek High School - which are all located in Colorado Springs.

According to police, Whitworth allegedly created a disturbing manifesto filled with "schizophrenic rants" and mentions of serial killers, politicians, and entertainers, including the Columbine shooters and former President Trump.

Whitworth was arrested following the discovering.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

