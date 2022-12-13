Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Oregon police say 'nationwide arrest warrant' issued for man accused of murdering girlfriend

Portland police say the man's girlfriend was found dead in a park on Dec. 9

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Portland, Oregon, said a "nationwide arrest warrant" has been issued for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend and believe he has left the city.

The Portland Police Bureau said that Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, is wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach.

Officials say that officers responded to a report of a deceased person in Powell Butte Nature Park on Dec. 9 at 3:16 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased person, who was later identified as Muhlbach.

The cause of death was later determined to be a homicide.

The Portland Police Bureau says that Jose Antonio Caraballo (R), 43, is wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach (L).

The Portland Police Bureau says that Jose Antonio Caraballo (R), 43, is wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach (L). (Portland Police Bureau)

Caraballo's last known address is within Portland city limits, and he's "known to have associates in Oregon, California and Mexico."

The Crime Stoppers of Portland are offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest. People with information can leave a tip at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Muhlbach was raised in the San Diego area and later moved to Portland to start a storage and moving company, according to KGTV.

"The pain is immense, and we're just in shock," Jen Keller, Muhlbach's sister told the news outlet. "It hurts. It’s pain. Our world has changed. Nothing seems the same."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.