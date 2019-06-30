Oregon man captivates cows with saxophone serenade in viral video

An Oregon man who’s been learning to play the saxophone had his recent concert go viral after attracting an unusual audience.

Rick Herrmann mesmerized a herd of cows last week with his renditions of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely,” George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” and The Champs’ “Tequila.”

“My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone,” Herrmann’s daughter, Erin, wrote on Twitter.

Herrmann opened with the Stevie Wonder tune, playing to the herd scattered across an open pasture. The cows appeared to like the smooth sounds and slowly converged around the fence where Herrmann was playing.

He then played “Careless Whisper” and “Tequila” – even getting a little help from a neighbor who shouted "Tequila." The two videos garnered over 12 million views as of Sunday.

Herrmann told FOX12 Oregon that he started playing the saxophone about seven months ago “just to make people happy” – but he didn’t expect such a positive response so soon.

“It just seemed to resonate with so many people, so many people said they had a hard day and they watched it and it put a smile on their face,” Herrmann told the station.

For those picking up the instrument for the first time, Herrmann has some song suggestions.

“I think anybody learning the sax has got to learn ‘Careless Whisper,’ and ’Tequila’ is just fun – everybody loves ‘Tequila,’” he told the station.