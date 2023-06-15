Oregon couple allegedly kidnapped, tortured siblings from New York

An Oregon couple are accused of luring two adult siblings from their home in New York on the promise of work and then kidnapping and torturing them, according to authorities.

Eastwood Mohammed Mannan, 35, and Cassie Jo Gudino, 27, allegedly got Mannan's cousins — a 19-year-old woman and her 22-year-old brother — to move to Grants Pass in southwest Oregon for work and "freedom," Grants Pass police said.

"Over several months, the suspects allegedly forced the victims to work by using fear of serious physical injury and use of torture, such as burning them with a torch, ice baths, beatings, and starvation," police said in a press release.

The couple also allegedly forced the victims to get remote jobs then hand over their earnings.

PORTLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS: DOZENS OF MISSING WOMEN, GIRLS RAISE ‘RED FLAG,' COLD-CASE EXPERT SAYS

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, the male victim was able to escape and called 911, claiming he had fled from a residence on the 1500 block of Ben Aire Circle, where he had been held against his will.

FEARS OF POSSIBLE OREGON SERIAL KILLER RISE AFTER 6 WOMEN FOUND DEAD IN PORTLAND AREA

The male victim apparently had broken ribs, a burn on his right arm and a bruise on his mouth, according to court records obtained by Oregon Live.

Grants Pass detectives, with help from the Grants Pass SWAT and Rogue Area Drug Enforcement teams, executed a search warrant at the property and arrested Mannan and Gudino at the scene. They were also able to rescue the female victim.

SEX OFFENDER DRIVES INTO CROWDED PARADE ROUTE, LEADS COPS ON CHASE: PORTLAND POLICE

Authorities transported both victims to a hospital for treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mannan and Gudino are charged with first-degree kidnapping and two counts of subjecting a person to involuntary servitude. Mannan is also facing two charges of second-degree assault.