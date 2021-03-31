Orange, California shooting leaves 4 dead, 2 wounded at business complex; suspect in custody: report

At least four people were killed, including a child, Wednesday evening in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, according to reports.

A suspect was in custody, and was being transported to a hospital for medical treatment, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. PT after receiving a report about gunfire, FOX 11 reported. Authorities said four people were found dead and a fifth person, in addition to the suspect, was taken to a hospital.

Authorities did not immediately know why the child was at the scene, FOX 11 reported.

The shooting took place on the second floor of an office building but the name of the specific business was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. The building where the shooting occurred houses several businesses, the report said.

The scene has been stabilized and there was no longer a threat to the public, the Orange Police Department told Fox News.

Orange, a city of about 140,000 residents, is located about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.