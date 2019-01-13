One police officer dead, another critically injured in shooting outside Birmingham nightclub

Two police officers were shot outside a nightclub in Birmingham, Ala., early Sunday during a confrontation with a suspect who was also shot.

One police officer, a sergeant died of his injuries, while the other was in critical condition, Birmingham’s WVTM-TV reported.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. outside the Four Seasons Bar and Grill, where a plainclothes officer spotted at least one suspect checking door handles on cars parked outside the venue, according to police.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

The shootout began after uniformed officers arrived on the scene after the plainclothes officer called for assistance, AL.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No information was immediately available about the identity or medical condition of the suspect.

A police investigation was continuing, reports said.

The Birmingham officer's death followed last week's killings of police officers in Shreveport, La., and Davis, Calif., and Saturday's vehicular death of an Illinois state trooper.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.