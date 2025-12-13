Expand / Collapse search
Idaho

One person killed after U-Haul truck explodes in Idaho retail shopping center parking lot

Authorities say preliminary findings suggest blast was accidental

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
One person is dead following a U-Haul truck explosion early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The blast happened around 7:15 a.m. in the parking lot of an Old Navy store in Lewiston, Idaho, just across the border from Washington state.

Preliminary findings suggest the blast was accidental. 

Investigators say the truck appeared to be carrying stored materials, including gasoline and propane tanks, according to a joint statement from the Lewiston Police Department and Lewiston Fire Department.

One person is dead following a U-Haul truck explosion Saturday in Idaho, authorities said. (Lewiston Fire Department )

"At this time, there is no indication the incident is criminal in nature," Lewiston Fire Marshal Julian Sorrell said in a statement.

The explosion caused damage to nearby businesses, including Old Navy and the Courtyard Marriott. No fire erupted following the blast, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, Saturday, in Lewiston, Idaho. (Lewiston Fire Department )

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the public, but are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area "to allow emergency crews and investigators to safely complete their work."

The investigation remains ongoing.

The explosion caused damage to nearby businesses, including Old Navy and the Courtyard Marriott, Saturday, in Lewiston, Idaho. (Lewiston Fire Department )

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Lewiston Fire Department, Lewiston Police Department, Idaho State Police, the City of Lewiston Streets Division, and Nez Perce County officials.

On Thursday, a home explosion near Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area left six people hospitalized. 

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
