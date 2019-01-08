Oldest person in the US dies at 114: report

A 114-year-old, thought to be the nation's oldest person, died Tuesday at her Ohio residence, according to a relative.

The woman, Lessie Brown, died at the Cleveland Heights home where she resided with one of her children, her grandson Ronald Wilson said, according to The Associated Press.

Brown, who was born and raised in Georgia before she relocated to Cleveland as an 18-year-old, previously credited God for her extraordinarily long life, the outlet said. But some of her family members had a different idea.

"A lot of them say it's because I ate a lot of sweet potatoes, but I don't think that's it. I don't know, God's will," she told WJW-TV when she celebrated her 109th birthday.

Roughly four years after moving to Ohio, Brown wed her husband, Robert, and the couple had five children together, AP said.

It’s unclear who now holds the title of the oldest American.

