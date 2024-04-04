Oklahoma mom who executed 2 kids, injured another with gunshots to the head ‘as they slept' learns fate

An Oklahoma woman accused of brutally killing her 18-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter will spend the rest of her life behind bars, a judge ruled on Monday.

District Judge Ronald A. White ordered Amy Leann Hall to serve two sentences of life in a federal penitentiary for the 2018 slayings of her 18-year-old son, Kayson Toliver, and 16-year-old daughter, Kloee Toliver.

She was also sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison for shooting her 14-year-old daughter. The teen managed to survive the shooting.

The charges stem after Hall pleaded guilty on Nov. 28, 2022.

MOM CLAIMS SHE FATALLY SHOT SON, INJURED 2 DAUGHTERS TO ‘SAVE’ THEM FROM ABUSEIVE DAD, AUTHORITIES

Hall's cold-hearted murders of her teens happened at the family's Oklahoma home on Nov. 1, 2018.

Authorities said that while her children slept, the 38-year-old entered her 18-year-old son's room and shot him in the head while he slept.

Shot as they slept

Hall proceeded to the bedroom of her 16- and 14-year-old daughters, and shot both in the head as they slept.

The 14-year-old survived, while Kloee never regained consciousness and died from her injuries four days later at the hospital.

Her murder plan was interrupted after Hall left the scene in a vehicle.

She led police on a wild car chase, reaching speeds close to 100 mph until police stopped her several miles from the home.

Police then took her into custody.

SECOND TEEN DIES OF GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER OKLAHOMA MOM'S RAMPAGE, AUTHORITIES SAY

Hall claimed she was trying to "save" her children from their abusive father, police said.

She said she also intended to kill herself.

Mentally unstable, abusive

Hall said that she and the children's father were separated, and engaged in a two-year custody battle.

In Oct. 2018, Hall filed an emergency order asking for temporary sole custody of the children. In 2016, the father claimed that Hall was mentally unstable and was psychologically abusive to the children.

Officials told FOX 23 they had previously responded to the home on domestic calls, but nothing had led to any arrests.

Kayson was a standout running back on the Beggs High School Golden Demons football team, the Tulsa World reported. He led the offense in what was his senior season with 580 yards and five touchdowns.

Toliver was also named a National Honor Society student in June, according to the paper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The horrific violence visited upon this family was unimaginable, and nothing will ever make things right," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma Christopher J. Wilson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, justice requires a careful consideration of all facts, including the interests of the surviving victim. Based on these considerations, the United States recommended a life sentence be imposed in this case."