Oklahoma governor says 'every school' in state is open as teacher vaccines have been prioritized

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said Monday that all schools are open across the state as teachers have been prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Stitt, during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," said that the ‘draconian’ coronavirus restrictions imposed by Democratic states did not work for Oklahoma residents and asserted that his state is months ahead of the competition when it comes to reopening the schools and businesses.

"We believe in freedoms in Oklahoma," Stitt told Pete Hegseth. "It’s not the government’s job to pick winners and losers, and that’s what I’ve been saying from the very beginning."

Stitt said that that the difference between his state and blue states is "unbelievable" and touted Oklahoma’s low hospitalization rate despite the lifting of restrictions, which is at its lowest point since last July when the state first reopened.

OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR REMOVES COVID RESTRICTIONS FOR EVENTS, MASK REQUIREMENT FOR STATE BUILDING

Stitt added that Oklahoma is sixth in the country for vaccines administered per capita, with over a million vaccines administered out of the state’s population of four million people.

In Oklahoma, teachers are receiving priority for the vaccine just behind first responders and long-term care facilities.

Stitt announced Thursday he will roll back some of the state’s final coronavirus restrictions, lifting limits on public gatherings, concert venues, along with the mandate requiring that masks be worn in state buildings.

"Because of the progress we have made, I will be issuing a new executive order tomorrow. There will be no statewide restrictions on events or Oklahomans," Stitt said during a Thursday news conference. "I’m also removing the requirements to wear a mask in state buildings."

"More Oklahomans are getting vaccines each day, and the CDC's new guidelines mean wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances," he added.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.