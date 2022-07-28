Oklahoma couple charged with felonies after police find toddler's burned remains

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oklahoma couple is facing felony charges after Seminole Police investigated a report of a dead child late Tuesday night, then found burned remains near a highway.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the investigation led detectives to the home of Chad Jennings, 32, and Katherine Penner, 31. The home, located in Seminole, Oklahoma, was deemed a crime scene and police arrested them with help from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

"It’s just, it’s tragic," OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman said, according to local KFOR. "Any homicide is obviously tragic. But when a child is murdered, it’s just really hard. It’s just tragic."

OSBI was called in by the Seminole police to help with processing the crime scenes.

Both were booked at the Seminole County Jail early Wednesday morning and are still in custody.

Jennings is facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse by injury, and conspiracy. Penner is facing charges of accessory to murder, child abuse by injury, and desecration of a human corpse.

As of Wednesday, the medical examiner was still trying to determine the child's identity and the cause of death.

"Until the child is identified positively by the Medical Examiner and next of kin notifications can be made to any family members, we can’t speculate on who the child is or the relationship between those that are were [sic] arrested," Arbeitman said.