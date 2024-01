Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Security cameras at an Oklahoma City liquor store captured a gunpoint robbery Wednesday, when the suspect repeatedly threatened to kill a clerk while waving a pistol and hopping back and forth over the counter with a bottle of booze in his other hand.

"Your phone too – your phone too!" the gunman demanded. "I'm gonna shoot you right now…"

The clerk appeared confused at first.

"You wanna lose your life right now?" the thief asks.

It happened near the intersection of NW 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Oklahoma City police.

It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The thief repeatedly told the clerk, "Don't play with me," and aimed the weapon at his face.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com.

"Don't play with me, bro," the robber says, forcing the clerk into a corner. "I'll kill you right here, bro."

The suspect is a thin Black male who was seen wearing bright blue shoes, jeans and a white and tan hoodie.

Police also circulated still images showing moments when his coronavirus mask slipped down his face.