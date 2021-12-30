Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma City cop tells armed man 'don't shoot' in body camera video

The Oklahoma City police officer fired one round but no one was injured, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Oklahoma City police officer begs armed suspect not to shoot during tense standoff Video

Oklahoma City police officer begs armed suspect not to shoot during tense standoff

Antwon Hill pointed the weapon at officer Andrew Ash during a disturbance call where he pointed a gun and threatened to shoot

An Oklahoma police officer begged an armed suspect not to shoot him during a tense standoff earlier this month in which a weapon was pointed at him, according to recently released body camera footage. 

Oklahoma City police officer Andrew Ash was responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex around 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 where someone was trying to get into a family member's unit during the encounter, the police department said in a video explaining the shooting. 

The footage was released on Dec. 21 and shows the pair in a breezeway. The suspect, Antwon Hill, walks away from Ash, who follows. As Hill, 40, then walks toward the officer, he appears to reach into his right jacket pocket and pulls out a handgun. 

A suspect pulls out a gun in front of an Oklahoma City police officer. 

A suspect pulls out a gun in front of an Oklahoma City police officer.  (Oklahoma City Police Department )

Ash orders him to put the weapon on the ground and slowly walks back. 

"Please sir. Please don't do that, Hill says. 

"I'm not doing anything," Ash responds in an apparent de-escalation technique. 

Hill then appears to point the gun at the officer.

"Don't shoot. Don't shoot," Ash is heard saying as he walks back. 

Antwon Hill allegedly pointed a handgun at an Oklahoma City police officer during a tense Dec. 8 confrontation. The officer fired one shot but no one was injured. 

Antwon Hill allegedly pointed a handgun at an Oklahoma City police officer during a tense Dec. 8 confrontation. The officer fired one shot but no one was injured.  (Oklahoma City Police Department )

"i'm going to shoot your (expletive)," Hill replies as he walks toward the officer. "I'm going to shoot your (expletive). Drop the gun."

"I don't have it. Look Look," Ash replies before backing up quickly and firing one round. 

Hill is heard screaming as Ash reports the shooting over his radio. 

"I'm OK but I need backup, the officer says.

Hill barricaded himself in a family member's apartment before he was taken into custody. No one was injured in the shooting. 

Antwon Hill

Antwon Hill (Oklahoma County Detention Center)

Hill is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on several charges, including pointing a firearm at a police officer, carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and drug offenses.   

