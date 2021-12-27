Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Tulsa cops rescue, adopt 'abandoned Christmas puppies' found zipped up in duffel bag

Someone dumped the bag on a QuikTrip counter on Christmas Day

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A horrific Christmas find turned into five new fur-ever homes for a litter of puppies left in a duffel bag abandoned at an Oklahoma QuikTrip on Saturday, according to authorities.

Someone allegedly zipped the pups up and dumped the bag on the store’s counter on Christmas Day, the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Four Tulsa police officers and a QuikTrip employee adopted five puppies abandoned at the convenience store in a zippered duffel bag on Christmas Day. (Tulsa Police)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Four Tulsa police officers and a QuikTrip employee adopted five puppies abandoned at the convenience store in a zippered duffel bag on Christmas Day. (Tulsa Police)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Four Tulsa police officers and a QuikTrip employee adopted five puppies abandoned at the convenience store in a zippered duffel bag on Christmas Day. (Tulsa Police)

So four responding officers from the Mingo Valley Division and a store worker rescued and adopted the five of them.

"Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, 4 of the officers immediately adopted 4 of the puppies and the 5th went home with the [QuikTrip] employee," the department wrote on Facebook.

City animal control workers said the officers chose to adopt the animals directly and did not go through their office. 

Photos show the four officers posing with their new pups outside the store.  It was not immediately clear how young they were.

"If you're looking for a pet, please adopt don't shop," Tulsa police urged in a statement Sunday. "There are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets."

