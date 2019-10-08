Ohio woman charged with trying to euthanize her 2 dogs with insulin

An Ohio woman was arrested after cops say the diabetic 44-year-old tried to put down her two dogs using a personal supply of insulin after the canines injured another dog in a fight at the trailer park where she lived.

Both dogs were turned over to the Stark County Humane Society and one of them, Zeke, a 6-year-old Shepherd mix, went into convulsions and died shortly after police arrived, WOIO-TV reported Sunday.

It wasn’t known what happened to the other dog, Missy, a 7-year-old German shepherd, according to the station.

Tisha Lynn, of Navarre, was accused of administering the insulin to the two dogs last month, the station reported. Online records show she was charged under a 2016 Ohio law that protects household pets from harm.

On Monday she was released on a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with any animals, according to the records, which listed no attorney for her.

Police got involved after being notified of a woman at a laundromat "acting off" and talking about self-euthanizing her dogs, Fox 8 Cleveland reported.

The police report states that Lynn told the officers who responded that, because her dogs had injured the other dog, she was told by the manager of the trailer park she would have to euthanize them within 24 hours and provide photo proof as evidence, the station reported.

She told the officers she didn’t have money for a vet to do it so she searched the internet for ways to do it herself, according to the station. She then decided the best course was to inject them with insulin.