Ohio

Ohio suspect accused of killing toddler outside Giant Eagle smirks in court as dad looks on

Ohio man Julian Wood's father tells judge that Bionca Ellis is a 'monster'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Ohio suspect accused of fatally stabbing toddler outside Giant Eagle smiles, smirks in court Video

Ohio suspect accused of fatally stabbing toddler outside Giant Eagle smiles, smirks in court

Ohio suspect Bionca Ellis appeared in court Monday, June 10, 2024, as Jared Wood, the father of victim Julian Wood, asked a judge to "keep this monster behind bars." (Credit: WOIO)

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old Ohio boy outside of a Giant Eagle supermarket last week was caught on video appearing to smile and smirk in court as a judge read an indictment against her. 

The display involving Bionca Ellis unfolded on Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court before Jared Wood, the father of slain toddler Julian Wood, asked the judge to "Just do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars." 

"That day, one week ago, she took everything from us. There’s nothing that could ever replace my son or anything that my wife and I, even our other kids, are going through. It’s horrendous. I really wish no bail. Period," Wood told the court. 

Wood told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that he had "no comment" on the case or regarding Ellis’ behavior in court. 

CHILLING VIDEO SHOWS OHIO WOMAN BRANDISHING KNIFE BEFORE FATAL STABBING OF TODDLER OUTSIDE GIANT EAGLE: POLICE 

Bionca Ellis in court

Bionca Ellis, 32, center right, appears to smile and smirk in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Monday, June 10, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP/Cory Shaffer/Cleveland.com)

Ellis, a 32-year-old from Cleveland, eventually had her bail set at $5 million on charges including aggravated murder and endangering children in relation to the June 3 attack allegedly targeting Wood and his mother Margot in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle location in North Olmsted. 

Police previously said Ellis obtained the knife used in the attack at a thrift store next to the Giant Eagle. They have released surveillance video of her wandering around the shopping center in the moments before the stabbing. 

North Olmsted Detective Sgt. Matt Beck told reporters last week that Ellis "walked over to Giant Eagle, where she was on their cameras, spotted Mrs. Wood and her son and then proceeded to follow them out to the parking lot. 

SUSPECT, BYSTANDER INJURED IN POLICE SHOOTOUT AT CINCINNATI-AREA GROCERY STORE 

Jared Wood speaks in court

Jared Wood, father of 3-year-old Julian Wood, speaks during the hearing of Bionca Ellis in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP/Cory Shaffer/Cleveland.com)

"Somewhere near their vehicle, Mrs. Ellis then attacked the two of them," he added. ""There is no indication why she committed this. There is some mental health concerns that we have, but nothing concrete at this point." 

Giant Eagle stabbing scene

In bodycam footage released by police, first responders could be seen giving medical attention to Julian Wood following the stabbing on Monday outside the Giant Eagle store in North Olmsted, Ohio. (North Olmsted Police Department)

Julian Wood later died at a local hospital while Margot Wood, 37, received treatment for a stab wound to her shoulder, which prosecutors say she suffered while trying to pull her child out of a shopping cart during the assault, according to The Associated Press. 

Bionca Ellis surveillance video

The North Olmsted Police Department says suspect Bionca Ellis obtained a knife at a thrift store before allegedly stabbing a 3-year-old child outside a Giant Eagle supermarket. (North Olmsted Police Department)

"This case is truly devastating," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. "As a father, I could not begin to imagine this grief, but I can promise that we will do everything in our power to bring justice for Julian Wood and the Wood family." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.