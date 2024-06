A 3-year-old boy has died in Ohio after a woman allegedly stabbed him and his mother outside a Cleveland-area Giant Eagle supermarket in what is being described by officials as a "random act of violence."

Bionca Ellis, 32, is now facing an aggravated murder charge following the incident Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle at 27264 Lorain Road in North Olmsted, the city’s police department says.

"To lose their youngest child in such a violent and senseless manner is absolutely heartbreaking," North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said in a statement Tuesday, calling the death a "terrible tragedy for our entire community."

Police identified the victim as Julian Wood and said his mother, 38-year-old Margot Wood of North Olmsted, has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is "expected to make a full recovery."

North Olmsted Police were first called to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday regarding reports of "a black female dressed in all black stabbing people in the parking lot" of the Giant Eagle store.

Responding officers then spotted Ellis walking and "still carrying the kitchen knife used in the attack," according to Detective Sgt. Matt Beck. She was taken into custody without incident while other officers rushed to the aid of the two victims.

The boy later died at a local hospital.

"The investigation into the motive of this attack is still ongoing, but everything learned thus far points that this was a random act of violence," Beck said. "Ellis and the victims had no prior interactions before this incident. Ellis is known to the North Olmsted Police Department for a prior offense of theft but has no known violent criminal history."

Ellis is expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday and "additional charges will be added once the case is presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury," Beck also said.

A Giant Eagle spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that "We were heartbroken to learn of the passing of the young victim in yesterday's senseless act of violence" and "Our thoughts are with the child, his mother and their loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time."

"We thank the North Olmsted Mayor's Office and the community's first responders for their unwavering commitment," the spokesperson continued. "We are providing counseling services to our store teams and are ready to support our North Olmsted neighbors however we can."

Last year, a murder-suicide happened inside the same Giant Eagle store involving a 63-year-old female employee who was fatally shot by her ex-husband whom she had divorced in 2004, according to WOIO.