Ohio State student who was abducted was killed by ex, not police, officials say

An Ohio State University student who was abducted by her ex-boyfriend, leading to a police chase into Kentucky, was killed by her ex, not the police, officials said Wednesday.

Skylar Williams, 20, was pronounced dead at the University of Louisville Hospital on Monday after a police-involved shootout in Oldham County. Kentucky State Police initially said it was unclear who had fired the fatal shot.

Commissioner Rick Sanders told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that it was a bullet from Williams' suspected abductor, 24-year-old Ty'rell Pounds, that killed the college student.

Pounds' weapon was "positively identified as the weapon that shot [Williams] in the arm penetrating her side," he said.

The commissioner explained how the shoot-out came to be, telling reporters that troopers responded to a 911 call about a woman mouthing "help me" as she was seemingly forced into a vehicle at a gas station in Gallatin County. Sanders said his team "knew nothing about the occurrence in Ohio when this pursuit began."

Ohio State's Department of Public Safety previously said that Williams was approached in a parking lot of their Mansfield campus by someone she knew with a handgun, was forced into the suspect's vehicle and was forced to flee. The suspect was identified as Pounds.

Pounds led authorities from multiple agencies on a 40-mile chase through several counties down Interstate 71, before he was apprehended by a state police unit.

Trooper Joey Brown apprehended Pounds, and "perceived an immediate deadly threat to himself, as well as Ms. Williams," Sgt. Josh Lawson said. Sanders added that Brown saw that Pounds was armed and "called out to other units, 'Gun! Gun! He's got a gun!'"

Brown then "shot several times into the driver's portion of that vehicle," according to officials. Pounds, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was hit and died at the scene. Authorities did not specifically say whether Pounds shot at the officer or not.

The trooper then checked on Williams, who was in the passenger's seat, and attempted first aid to try to save her life. He used a tourniquet from his belt to try to stop the bleeding from her arm, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators concluded that it was a bullet from Pounds' weapon that fatally hit Williams.

Williams, who shared a 1-year-old daughter with Pounds, was described by her mother to Fox affiliate WJW as caring, patient and ambitious.