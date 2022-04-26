Ohio school board president forced to resign over 'deeply disturbing' video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The president of a local school board in Ohio resigned after he was caught attempting to meet with an 11-year-old girl after allegedly exchanging inappropriate messages with her.

John Gray, who was serving his fifth term as president of the Goshen Local School board in Goshen, Ohio, admitted to traveling about two hours from Cincinnati to Indiana to meet with the girl, according to the video uploaded to YouTube and Facebook on Saturday by the groups PCI: Predator Catchers Indianapolis and PCM: Predator Catchers Muncie.

The groups are comprised of volunteers who work to expose sexual predators, according to their websites.

The video, which is titled "60 Year old President of Goshen OH school board, meeting an 11 y/o," depicts Gray trying to explain himself for more than 30 minutes as three volunteers grill him regarding text messages in which he allegedly talked to the girl about undressing, kissing and receiving a massage.

Gray remained adamant that he had no intentions of having sexual intercourse with the girl, which he said was impossible because of his impotence.

"I told her, ‘You’re a minor. We’re not doing any sexual relations,'" Gray said.

Police later showed up and handcuffed Gray, but they have yet to file charges against him. Law enforcement searched Gray's home and their investigation is ongoing, according to local ABC affiliate WCPO.

Gray's profile has since been scrubbed from the website of Goshen Local Schools, whose superintendent Darrell Edwards said in a statement: "The content of the video is deeply disturbing to our entire school district and Goshen Local School community. To be clear, Saturday’s incident occurred outside of the Goshen Local School district."

"Our district leaders will be consulting with legal counsel and should more information become available, we will communicate it to our families immediately," he added.