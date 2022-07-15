Ohio family of 11 awakened in middle of night by stranger telling them their house was on fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio woman saved a family of 11 when she knocked on their front door in the middle of the night to let them know their home was on fire.

Haily Moss is seen on the Ring security doorbell camera at Josh Ellis and Brittany Downing's home at 1:06 a.m. EST.

Moss bangs on the door and yells, "Your garage is on fire!" and continues to knock and ring the doorbell.

The man, Josh Ellis, told WLWT-TV that eleven people were in the home at the time, two adults and nine children.

All made it out safely.

"That’s an angel," said Ellis. "She saved our family, no exaggeration about that. She stayed and she saved our family. I mean, the house was ablaze."