Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio family of 11 awakened in middle of night by stranger telling them their house was on fire

Eleven family members made it out safely after a stranger alerted woke them up in the middle of the night to tell them their house was on fire

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Doorbell camera catches woman alerting family that their home is on fire Video

Doorbell camera catches woman alerting family that their home is on fire

Ring doorbell surveillance video captured a woman knocking on a family's door to tell them their house is on fire.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio woman saved a family of 11 when she knocked on their front door in the middle of the night to let them know their home was on fire.

Haily Moss is seen on the Ring security doorbell camera at Josh Ellis and Brittany Downing's home at 1:06 a.m. EST.

Moss bangs on the door and yells, "Your garage is on fire!" and continues to knock and ring the doorbell.

GEORGIA 10-YEAR-OLD SAVES FAMILY AFTER HOUSE CATCHES ON FIRE

The homeowner called Haily 'an angel' after she alerted their family 

The homeowner called Haily 'an angel' after she alerted their family  (Brittany Downing)

The man, Josh Ellis, told WLWT-TV that eleven people were in the home at the time, two adults and nine children. 

All made it out safely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"That’s an angel," said Ellis. "She saved our family, no exaggeration about that. She stayed and she saved our family. I mean, the house was ablaze."

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 