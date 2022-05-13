Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle hit by dump truck, causes fiery explosion on interstate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dump truck crashed into an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle on Thursday morning, resulting in a fiery explosion.

The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. on Interstate 77 in Green, Ohio, when the dump truck struck the ODOT vehicle, which was not moving on the shoulder of the interstate, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

SAN FRANCISCO MAN SURVIVES AFTER BEING RESCUED FROM FLAMING CAR

According to the sheriff's office, both drivers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but a Facebook post from ODOT states that its employee is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

"We are extremely fortunate he is alive," the ODOT post said.

ODOT said this incident marks the 82nd time one of its employees has been struck this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crash was caught on video by ODOT traffic cameras and shows the dump truck crashing into the vehicle, which then goes off the shoulder while on fire.

The crash is under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.