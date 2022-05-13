Expand / Collapse search
Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle hit by dump truck, causes fiery explosion on interstate

The Ohio Department of Transportation employee suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A dump truck crashed into an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle on Thursday morning, resulting in a fiery explosion. (Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation)

A dump truck crashed into an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle on Thursday morning, resulting in a fiery explosion.

The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. on Interstate 77 in Green, Ohio, when the dump truck struck the ODOT vehicle, which was not moving on the shoulder of the interstate, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

A dump truck crashed into an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle on Thursday morning, resulting in a fiery explosion. (Ohio Department of Transportation)

According to the sheriff's office, both drivers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but a Facebook post from ODOT states that its employee is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

"We are extremely fortunate he is alive," the ODOT post said.

ODOT said this incident marks the 82nd time one of its employees has been struck this year.

A dump truck crashed into an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle on Thursday morning, resulting in a fiery explosion. (Ohio Department of Transportation)

The crash was caught on video by ODOT traffic cameras and shows the dump truck crashing into the vehicle, which then goes off the shoulder while on fire.

The crash is under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.