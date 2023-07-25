Expand / Collapse search
Ohio amusement park guest struck by flying cell phone on roller coaster going 70 mph

The Cedar Park guest said he was diagnosed with a concussion

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A visitor at Ohio's Cedar Point was injured Saturday after a cell phone hit his head while riding a roller coaster.

David Carter said on Facebook that he was riding Cedar Point's Maverick roller coaster with another guest who took their cell phone on the ride. Carter said that the cell phone flew out of a pocket from a passenger three rows in front of him, striking him in the head.

As a result, Carter said that the injury left an open head wound which "bled for over an hour," in addition to a diagnosed concussion.

"This could have ended much worse. Just follow the rules folks," Carter said.

Ohio

David Carter said on Facebook that he was riding Cedar Point's Maverick roller coaster when another guest decided to take his cell phone on the ride. Carter said that the cell phone flew out of the person three rows in front of him and hit him in the head. (David Carter/Craig Lloyd/Flickr)

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press, a Cedar Point spokesperson said that a cell phone fell out of one guest's pocket during the ride, and hit another visitor.

The spokesperson said the injured visitor was treated by the park's first aid team and then released.

Ohio amusement parl

As a result, Carter said that the injury left an open head wound which "bled for over an hour," in addition to a diagnosed concussion. (David Carter)

A Cedar Point spokesperson told the outlet it requires loose items to be secured.

Carter said the response from the popular amusement park "has left A LOT to be desired."

Ohio cedar point

A visitor at Ohio's Cedar Point was injured on July 22 after a cell phone hit his head while riding a rollercoaster. (David Carter)

According to Cedar Point's website, the Maverick  stands 105 feet tall and reaches top speeds of 70 mph.

