Officer's smooth dance moves convince partygoers to turn down music

n Oklahoma police officer's smooth moves while issuing a noise citation have gone viral.

The officer with the Tulsa Police Department was caught on video dancing at a party while onlookers recorded with their phones and cheered him on at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 27.

"The caller said her neighbors had been playing loud music all day, and she wanted to file a complaint," the department's Facebook post with the video of the dancing officer said.

"Since this was the second time officers got called out there for the same issue, Officer Greene did issue a nuisance sound citation... but while he was there, he took a few minutes to also show off his dance moves!"

Tulsa PD's video of the dance had been viewed more than 1.1 million times as of Monday afternoon.

"The fact that TPD posted the video after the complaint makes it even funnier," one Facebook user wrote.

The department did post a comment on the video explaining the ordinance that the partygoers allegedly violated.

"The people out there appreciated his style, and also agreed to turn down the music," TPD wrote. "Nice moves, Officer Greene!"