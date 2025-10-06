Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oklahoma

Officer's smooth dance moves convince partygoers to turn down music

Tulsa Police Department video gets over 1.1 million views as Officer Greene shows off choreographed moves

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Tulsa police officer busts out moves while issuing noise citation Video

Tulsa police officer busts out moves while issuing noise citation

A Tulsa police officer danced while issuing a noise citation at a party on Sept. 27, 2025. Video muted due to music. (Credit: Facebook/Tulsa Police Department)

A

A police officer dances in a crowd

A police officer dances in a crowd at a party on Sept. 27, 2025, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Facebook/Tulsa Police Department)

n Oklahoma police officer's smooth moves while issuing a noise citation have gone viral.

The officer with the Tulsa Police Department was caught on video dancing at a party while onlookers recorded with their phones and cheered him on at approximately  9 p.m. on Sept. 27. 

"The caller said her neighbors had been playing loud music all day, and she wanted to file a complaint," the department's Facebook post with the video of the dancing officer said.

"Since this was the second time officers got called out there for the same issue, Officer Greene did issue a nuisance sound citation... but while he was there, he took a few minutes to also show off his dance moves!"

Officer Greene TPD dances with hand in the air

Tulsa Police Officer Greene dances while issuing a noise citation at a party on Sept. 27, 2025.  (Facebook/Tulsa Police Department)

Tulsa PD's video of the dance had been viewed more than 1.1 million times as of Monday afternoon. 

Officer Greene TPD dances while issuing citation

Tulsa Police Department's Officer Greene appears to be doing a choreographed group dance.  (Facebook/Tulsa Police Department)

"The fact that TPD posted the video after the complaint makes it even funnier," one Facebook user wrote. 

Officer Greene TPD dances does choreographed dance

Onlookers are telling Tulsa PD's Officer Greene the moves while recording him dancing.  (Facebook/Tulsa Police Department)

The department did post a comment on the video explaining the ordinance that the partygoers allegedly violated. 

"The people out there appreciated his style, and also agreed to turn down the music," TPD wrote. "Nice moves, Officer Greene!" 
