Obese man on death row chooses buffet of BBQ, wings, cheeseburger, pizza, ice cream for last meal in Georgia

An obese man on death row in Georgia has requested a buffet-style spread consisting of high-calorie meats and other treats for his last meal.

Stacey Humphreys, 52, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday for double murder, but he is planning to indulge in a feast beforehand.

Humphreys asked for a spread of barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger, French fries, coleslaw, cornbread, buffalo wings, a meat lover’s pan pizza, vanilla ice cream and two lemon-lime sodas, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Standing at about 6-foot-3 and weighing 305 pounds, Humphreys would be clinically obese, according to the CDC’s body mass index calculator.

Humphreys is scheduled to be put to death at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson for his conviction in the 2003 murders of 33-year-old Cyndi Williams and 21-year-old Lori Brown.

In November 2003, he entered a real estate office where the two women worked and cornered them at gunpoint with a stolen gun, forcing them to undress and hand over their bank card PINs before fatally shooting them both.

He also tied Williams' underwear so tightly around her neck her neck "bore a prominent ligature mark and her tongue was protruding from her mouth, which had turned purple," according to the Georgia Attorney General's office.

The attorney general's office also said Brown "suffered a hemorrhage in her throat that was consistent with her having been choked in a headlock-type grip or having been struck in the throat."

After killing the women, Humphreys withdrew $3,000 from their bank accounts.

The man was eventually taken into custody after a high-speed chase through Wisconsin.

Humphreys initially told police he did not remember murdering the women but admitted he knew he did it when questioned about why he fled.

"I know I did it. I know it just as well as I know my own name," he told police.

He also told officers he had recently taken out some high-interest "payday" loans and that he "got over [his] head with that stinking truck."

Humphreys' lawyers sought to stay his execution, but a federal judge denied that request earlier this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused a request to appeal in October.

His execution will be the first in Georgia this year.

A total of 76 men and one woman have been executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty nearly 50 years ago. There are 32 men and one woman still on death row in the Peach State.