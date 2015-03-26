NYPD Warned of Terror Threat to Blow Up Fuel-Filled Tanker

Cops who staff bridges and tunnels in New York City were read harrowing details of a terrorist threat Wednesday advising them to be on the lookout for a fuel-filled tanker meant to explode prior to a secondary blast designed to decimate any first responders.

The message, which was read by police brass, noted that as 10:30 am Tuesday, "there is a threat to all crossings, as of this point, being treated as credible, that some type of tanker will explode causing us to respond."

"At some point during the response, a second explosion (will occur) causing injury to all first responders to this incident," the message noted.

The message cautioned that "no date or time has been given" for the potential terrorist strike.

The chilling warning was read at roll call for four Port Authority police commands -- cops assigned to the Holland and Lincoln Tunnel; the George Washington Bridge; and also the Staten Island command, which incorporates the Bayonne and Goethals Bridge and the Outerbridge Crossing, a source said.

A Port Authority police source insisted that the grim advisory stemmed from raw intelligence which originated with a prisoner captured in Afghanistan, who allegedly passed along a claim that a gasoline or propane-filled tanker might be arriving from Canada and the Lincoln Tunnel could be a potential target.

