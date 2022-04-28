NYPD searching for suspects who stole from Brooklyn vape shop in grab-and-go scheme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who were part of a grab-and-go theft at a Brooklyn vape shop last week.

The thieves entered the store around 6:40 p.m. on April 20 and could be seen stuffing various items in their pockets. Some of them also took money out of the cash register, according to the NYPD.

Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials have pledged to crack down on surging crime in the city.

LOS ANGELES MALL VIDEO CAPTURES SECURITY GUARD ATTACKED WITH BEAR SPRAY IN SMASH-AND-GRAB

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Grand larceny is up 54% so far this year compared to 2021, while burglaries are up 32.4% and robberies are up 46.7%, according to NYPD statistics.

The only major crime category that is down so far in 2022 is murder, which has dropped 13.1% compared to last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grab-and-go, smash-and-grab, and other types of thefts are on the rise in big cities throughout the country.

The individuals in the Brooklyn vape shop theft last week are wanted for grand robbery and Crimestoppers is offering a $3,500 reward.