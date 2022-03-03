Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

NYPD searches for suspect in subway slashing caught on video

Fight erupts after group of men bump into suspect in subway station, police say

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Man slashes stranger in West Village subway station

Man slashes stranger in West Village subway station

Man slashes stranger at Manhattan subway station after they bump into each other Feb. 27, 2022.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a stranger in the arm after they bumped into each other inside a New York City subway station.

Video of the disturbing Feb. 27 assault appears to show the suspect repeatedly try to slash another man with a large silver knife at about 8 p.m. at the West 4th Street/ Washington Square station.

Suspect wanted in subway slashing

Suspect wanted in subway slashing (DCPI)

In the footage released by the New York City Police Department, the victim is shown responding to the attack by hurling a beverage can at the assailant, spraying him with liquid. The victim, 28, sustained a wound to his left hand and was treated at the scene.

The suspect, wearing goggles on his forehead, blue and red sneakers and clutching a black backpack, fled northbound on the A or C train, according to cops.

NYC POLICE REPORT 6 SUBWAY STABBINGS, 2 ATTACKS WITH HATCHET, PIPE AS ZERO TOLERANCE PLAN TAKES EFFECT

The video does not show the beginning of the clash when the suspect and a group of three men, including the victim, accidently bumped into each other.

NYC increases police presence in subways to curb crime spike Video

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The latest assault comes one day after the NYPD released statistics showing New York City subway crime in skyrocketed more than 200% from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. 

A 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench inside a Bronx subway station Monday when a stranger smeared feces on her head and face, the NYPD said. 

Last week, a 57-year-old research scientist for the New York City Health Department was on her way home when William Blount, 57, allegedly struck her repeatedly with a hammer, fracturing her skull, according to police.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

