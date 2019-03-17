NYPD investigates 40-year-old murder mystery after discovery of human remains

New York City police have a fresh murder mystery on their hands after the discovery of human remains last week belonging to a man who may have been killed -- and dismembered -- 40 years ago, according to reports.

A torso, hip bones and possible lung and heart tissue were unearthed in a backyard in a working-class section of Queens Tuesday, NBC 4 New York reports.

The victim was a man, 30 to 35, but cops don’t know his identity or how he died, according to the station.

Cops found the remains behind an old two-story house in Richmond Hill after getting a call from a woman who said she knew about a murder that took place between 1977 and 1979, possibly at a barber shop.

The woman also said she knew where the body was buried and cops found it where she told them to look, according to local media reports.

It’s unclear why the woman waited until now to divulge her dark secret.

“She recalls now that a little over 40 years ago she was present at this house and gave us information regarding the presence of a body that was buried in plastic bags in the backyard.” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters last week.

The New York Times reported that the woman was a child at the time living in the house.