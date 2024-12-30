Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Crime

NYPD hunting for suspect after baby abandoned in bag on NYC street

Baby unidentified, left only with blanket in bag on NYC street

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Person wanted for abandoning baby in bag: NYPD Video

Person wanted for abandoning baby in bag: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a person they say left a baby girl inside a tote bag near an NYC building. (Video: CrimeStoppers)

The New York City Police Department is investigating after an infant was abandoned in a tote bag near a Bronx apartment building.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 6 a.m. Sunday for a crying baby and discovered someone placed an infant girl wrapped in blankets inside a tote bag and left the bag in front of an apartment building on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue, according to officials.

The NYPD said the baby, who has not yet been identified, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition and remains in the care of hospital staff.

"Hearing that this is even a thing is very disturbing for this neighborhood," a local told FOX 5 NY.

NYPD OPERATING IN ‘HEIGHTENED THREAT ENVIRONMENT’ IN ADVANCE OF NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

A photo shows the sidewalk where the baby was left.

The infant girl was left in a green tote bag in the Bronx, according to police.

The department shared a surveillance video showing a person in a black hooded coat walking down the sidewalk with a green tote bag.

A spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital on Monday the gender of the suspect "remains unclear at this time" and referred the public to the video.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF BURNING WOMAN TO DEATH ON NYC SUBWAY IS PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

They added there was nothing else left with the baby in the bag.

An unidentified suspect is shown walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx.

The NYPD is searching for a person they say abandoned a baby in a bag in New York City. (NYPD)

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the person responsible. The suspect is wanted for abandonment of a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.