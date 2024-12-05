Video appears to show UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer walking toward hotel before shooting

Surveillance videos obtained by Fox News Digital from a deli near where the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was gunned down on Wednesday morning appear to show his killer walking toward the hotel where he was shot that morning.

The videos show a person with the same build and wearing the same clothing as the suspect walking down 55th Street at 6:19 a.m. toward the Hilton Hotel where Brian Thompson was shot.

The surveillance video was taken at the Stage Star Deli less than an hour before Thompson was shot just before 7 a.m.

The surveillance videos show the suspect dressed in black with a gray backpack walking down 55th between 6th and 7th avenues. In one of the videos, the suspect is seen briefly stopping in front of a pile of trash and bending down before moving on.

The suspect also used a fake ID to check into a New York City hostel before the brazen execution-style killing, police sources told Fox News.

Sources say the suspect used the fake ID and paid in cash.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Fox News Digital's Bryan Preston and Karlo Pastrovic contributed to this report.