US

Video appears to show UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer walking toward hotel before shooting

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
Video captured outside Stage Star Deli shows a person of interest walking along a street the morning of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York on December 4, 2024. (Credit: Gideon Platt/Stage Star Deli)

Surveillance videos obtained by Fox News Digital from a deli near where the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was gunned down on Wednesday morning appear to show his killer walking toward the hotel where he was shot that morning. 

The videos show a person with the same build and wearing the same clothing as the suspect walking down 55th Street at 6:19 a.m. toward the Hilton Hotel where Brian Thompson was shot. 

The surveillance video was taken at the Stage Star Deli less than an hour before Thompson was shot just before 7 a.m. 

FORMER NYPD INSPECTOR ‘SKEPTICAL’ UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO GUNMAN WAS PROFESSIONAL, ZEROES IN ON WEAPON OF CHOICE

Surveillance videos obtained by Fox News Digital from a deli near where the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was gunned down on Wednesday morning appear to show his killer walking toward the hotel where he was shot. (Stage Star Deli)

The surveillance videos show the suspect dressed in black with a gray backpack walking down 55th between 6th and 7th avenues. In one of the videos, the suspect is seen briefly stopping in front of a pile of trash and bending down before moving on. 

The suspect also used a fake ID to check into a New York City hostel before the brazen execution-style killing, police sources told Fox News.

Sources say the suspect used the fake ID and paid in cash.

Photo of Brian Thompson was was the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit until he was shot in New York City in December 2024

This 2017 file photo of Brian Thompson was released via Businesswire when he was named Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit in 2017. (Businesswire)

Police are still searching for the suspect.  

Fox News Digital's Bryan Preston and Karlo Pastrovic contributed to this report. 