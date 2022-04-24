Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYPD looking for man who allegedly stole flatbed truck, struck pedestrian in hit-and-run caught on camera

Police say that the individual stole the truck on April 22

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
NYPD looking for man who allegedly stole flatbed truck, struck pedestrian in hit-and-run Video

NYPD looking for man who allegedly stole flatbed truck, struck pedestrian in hit-and-run

NYPD looking for man who allegedly stole flatbed truck, struck pedestrian in hit-and-run. (Credit: NYPD)

The New York Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole a flatbed truck, struck a pedestrian, and then drove away.

Police say that the individual stole the flatbed truck on April 22 at 8:15 a.m. in the Bronx and fled the area.

After stealing the truck, police said that he struck a 49-year-old male before fleeing the area.

ORSOLYA GAAL CASE: QUEENS DA VOWS DAVID BONOLA WILL BE HELD TO ACCOUNT IN MOTHER'S ‘HORRIFIC’ MURDER

The New York Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole a flatbed truck and then struck a pedestrian, then driving away.

The New York Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole a flatbed truck and then struck a pedestrian, then driving away. (NYPD)

Surveillance video of the incident released by police show the pickup truck pinning the man on a car before falling onto the street.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for severe body trauma and broken bones He was listed in critical but stable condition, according to Fox 5 New York.

The individual who stole the flatbed truck is wanted for grand larceny auto and leaving the scene of an accident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money