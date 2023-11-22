Expand / Collapse search
New York City

NYPD exchanges gunfire with suspect barricaded inside Queens apartment

Armed man reportedly barricaded in apartment in Woodside, Queens

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Police in New York City exchanged gunfire with an armed man who barricaded himself inside an apartment after officers responded to a report of a person shot at the building on Wednesday, according to local reports.

The initial shots were reported just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday near 31-31 54th Street in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens, FOX5 New York reported. 

When officers arrived, the suspect fled into the apartment building and reportedly fired shots out of a window, the outlet reported.

Officers returned fire, though the gunman was not believed to have been hit, according to WABC-TV.

NYPD on scene of reported shooting

No details were immediately available about the victim who was reportedly shot at the building. (Peter Gerber / Fox News)

A man who police believe is the super of the building was found shot on the 4th floor in what may have been a dispute with a tenant, FOX5 reported. 

Police provided few details about the apparent barricade situation. (Peter Gerber / Fox News)

"This is an active ongoing crime scene that we'll be very patient with that we'll be updating you with at the end," Tarik Sheppard, deputy commissioner of public information, told the station.

Police reportedly exchanged gunfire with the armed man, who had fled into an apartment. (Peter Gerber / Fox News)

Police are reportedly working to negotiate with the armed man.

Police responded to a shooting just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex near 31-31 54th Street in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens. (Peter Gerber / Fox News)

The condition of the victim reportedly shot at the building was unclear.

No other details were immediately released.