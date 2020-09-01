NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass victim of attempted mugging and assault on UWS: report

The NYPD's chief chaplain, Rabbi Alvin Kass, was the victim of an attempted robbery and assault while on a walk in Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood Tuesday, according to a report.

ABC 7 reported the victim of the assault as Kass but the NYPD would not confirm his identity to Fox News.

The 84-year-old was walking in the vicinity of Riverside Drive and West 108th Street, within the confines of the 24th Precinct, when he was approached by a man who stated that he was hungry and needed money, police said.

The suspect rifled through the rabbi's pockets and removed his wallet, which fell to the ground before the suspect fled, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Kass is the longest-serving officer of the NYPD, with over 54 years.

He was the victim of another attack in 2016 while exercising in the same neighborhood and sustained minor lacerations to his face when he was pushed to the ground by an assailant.