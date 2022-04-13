NYC venue hosting attempted Reagan assassin: 'Hinckley didn't f--ck up' as many lives as Reagan admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City venue hosting an individual who attempted to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan says that the attempted assassin "didn't f--k" as many lives as the Reagan administration did.

John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan in 1981, announced he would be performing at the Market Hotel in New York City on July 8. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

He was 25 when he attempted the assassination, which injured two others and paralyzed Reagan's Press Secretary, James Brady.

"Big news!! I will be performing on July 8 at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, NY. Get your tickets while you can," Hinckley said.

He has been creating music and currently has a YouTube account performing covers of various songs, in addition to his own music. The account has over 25,000 subscribers, and his videos get thousands of views, with his most-viewed video getting over 250,000 views.

One Twitter user replied to the announcement, stating "better cancel this," and added "What are you thinking."

In response, the Market Hotel said in a now deleted tweet that "Hinckley didn't f--k up a billionth as many lives as the Reagan admin did."

"And Hinckley at least faced some comeuppance for what he did," the Market Hotel wrote. "He served 40 years, acknowledged his actions, expressed remorse, was out of his mind incapacitated when he did his crimes and got treatment."

A federal judge ruled last year that Hinckley could be released in 2022 without restrictions. He was in St. Elizabeth's Hospital for over 34 years until 2016, when he was released with some restrictions.

Barry Levine, the attorney for Hinckley, said that his client's release is a "great day for mental health."

Hinckley tweeted on Tuesday that his July 8 show is "sold out."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and the Associated Press contributed to this report