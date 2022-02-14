NYC shootings double in one-week period compared to 2021, police data show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shootings in New York City doubled in the most recently recorded week compared to the same time last year, as the number of people shot skyrocketed 150%, according to statistics released Monday.

The number of shootings reported between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 rose 100% year over year, from 12 to 24, New York Police Department (NYPD) data show. And shootings in the most recent 28-day period jumped 55.2%.

The week’s shootings represent the 30 people shot from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13 – up 150% compared to the 12 people shot during the same time last year, police said. The number of shooting victims also increased during the 28-day period, when they rose 73.3% to 104 people, police said.

The NYPD also saw an increase in the number of murders, for both the past week and the most recent 28-day period. Despite previous declines, murders increased 33.3% for Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, compared to the same time in 2021. The NYPD also reported a 6.7% increase year over year for the 28-day period ending on Feb. 13.

Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Fox News Digital that the cold weather this time of year usually serves as a crime deterrent, "but even the bad weather is not stopping the crime."

He noted that he was not comparing the current crime conditions to those from the 1990s, and said crime from that time was "much worse."

"But we don’t want to wait," he pointed out. "We don’t want our elected officials to wait until it gets so bad before they do something."

Giacalone, a crime analyst and former member of the NYPD, asked, "What happens when the weather breaks?"

"The only thing that criminals respond to are arrests and prosecution … we refer to that as deterrence. And there doesn't seem to be any deterrence," he said. "To see the numbers go up this dramatically in a short period of time, during blizzards and cold weather, it is not a good harbinger of things to come."