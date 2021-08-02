NYC gun fight outside Manhattan grocery store leaves 3 bystanders wounded, video shows

New York City police released video that shows a gunfight erupting in front of a Manhattan grocery store Saturday night that left three innocent bystanders wounded.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at Marte Grocery on Audubon Ave. in the Washington Heights neighborhood, police said. No arrests have been made.

NYC LAUNDROMAT SHOOTING: 10 INJURED AFTER 2 MEN OPEN FIRE, FLEE ON MOPEDS, VIDEO SHOWS

Surveillance video shows a man running from three armed men hide behind the store counter and pull a gun. As the three men slowly approach the counter, an employee can be seen ducking into a corner.

A short time later, all four men were back outside the store, where a group of people was gathered around a table. The group scattered as the men then started shooting at each other, according to police.

Three bystanders were shot, including a 42-year-old woman struck in her left arm, a 58-year-old woman shot in her buttocks, and a 78-year-old man hit in his left arm and abdomen, FOX5 New York reported, citing police. All three victims were rushed to hospitals in stable condition.

The four shooters remain on the loose and are wanted for assault, police said.

As of July 25, shooting incidents in New York City were up 18.8% citywide year-to-date compared to 2020, with 867 reported so far this year, NYPD statistics show. The number of shooting victims citywide was also up 13.4%, from 890 in 2020 to 1,009 in 2021.

The Saturday violence was just once instance amid a bloody weekend in the city, during which police said there were 19 shootings, 33 shooting victims, and 6 dead.

Early Sunday, a man was shot during a gunpoint robbery in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, in the New York City borough of Queens, a mass shooting outside a laundromat and barbershop Saturday night left 10 people wounded, including seven innocent bystanders and three known members of the Trinitarios street gang – who investigators believe were the intended targets.

Police said that two masked and hooded men had walked up to a crowd and opened fire before jumping on the back of mopeds driven by two other masked men and fleeing.

Detectives said this "brazen, coordinated attack" was likely gang-related.