New York City
Published

NYC robbery victim tackled into fruit stand, video shows

Bronx robbery unfolds in broad daylight

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on video tackling a victim into a fruit stand during a Bronx robbery.

The incident happened in broad daylight on Aug. 29 in the city’s Bronx borough

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NYPD said a "42-year-old male victim was approached by an unidentified male who tackled the victim into a fruit stand and then repeatedly punched the victim multiple times in the face and forcibly removed his motorcycle key, helmet and sneakers." 

The victim is seen being chased by the suspect on the left side of this screen grab of surveillance video released by the NYPD.

Video of the incident shows one man chasing after another before they both crash into the fruit stand, sending items tumbling over the sidewalk.  

A struggle then ensues with the suspect continuing to chase after the victim, who eventually loses his footing and hits the ground a second time.  

The suspect and victim then crash into the fruit stand, sending items tumbling to the ground.

The suspect is then seen punching the victim – who is trying to protect himself – before fleeing the scene. 

The suspect is later seen, on the right, punching the victim on Aug. 29.

The victim was treated by first responders, the NYPD says. 

In a surveillance photo, the suspect is seen wearing a black shirt, hat and face mask. 