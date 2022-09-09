NYC robbery victim tackled into fruit stand, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on video tackling a victim into a fruit stand during a robbery.

The incident happened in broad daylight on Aug. 29 in the city’s Bronx borough.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NYPD said a "42-year-old male victim was approached by an unidentified male who tackled the victim into a fruit stand and then repeatedly punched the victim multiple times in the face and forcibly removed his motorcycle key, helmet and sneakers."

TEEN BOY KILLED IN NYC PARK MINUTES AFTER LEAVING SCHOOL

Video of the incident shows one man chasing after another before they both crash into the fruit stand, sending items tumbling over the sidewalk.

A struggle then ensues with the suspect continuing to chase after the victim, who eventually loses his footing and hits the ground a second time.

NYC ROBBER PISTOL WHIPS POSTAL WORKER, STEALS MORE THAN $100,000: REPORTS

The suspect is then seen punching the victim – who is trying to protect himself – before fleeing the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim was treated by first responders, the NYPD says.

In a surveillance photo, the suspect is seen wearing a black shirt, hat and face mask.