NYC migrant tent city: Hochul deploys National Guard to help Adams' relocated shelter for asylum seekers

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is tapping the National Guard to help with fellow Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ migrant tent city, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

"In response to requests from the City of New York, Governor Hochul directed the New York National Guard to prepare to provide logistical and operational support for the City's efforts, and the National Guard has identified 100 service members who are ready to assist," a spokesperson for Hochul’s office said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The development comes after Adams announced Monday night that the city was relocating its first humanitarian emergency response and relief center for asylum seekers from Orchard Beach, condemned for being flood prone and far from public transportation to Randall's Island.

In the past several months, New York City has seen an influx of more than 16,000 asylum seekers, Adams office said Monday. But according to figures from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s office Friday, the southern border state has bused just over 2,900 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, through his own operation, has reportedly bused more than 2,300 asylum seekers to the Big Apple, as other migrants have come from Arizona and elsewhere.

Both Hochul and Adams have appealed for federal assistance in handling the influx of migrants.

"We have been working almost hourly with the City of New York since the immigrants – or the migrants, started arriving," Hochul recently stated. "And it’s something that we’re working – first of all, to say that human beings should not be used as political pawns. Once they come here, they need a place to stay, a transitional time, usually upwards of a week in order to get, you know, their feet on the ground and to find a place to live."

"So this is just a temporary situation but, absolutely, we’re working with the federal government as well," the New York governor said. "I’ve raised this with the White House, that this calls for a federal solution. Let's look at federal facilities, federal staff to help supplement the city and the state is doing the same, trying to lend our support in site selections and making sure that, you know, this does not get out of control, that we can manage this with the scale we have right now. But also continuing to call on the White House to give us a hand."

Adams has been engaged in an ongoing public feud Abbott, who’s been sending buses of migrants from border communities to New York City and other "sanctuary" destinations, but on Monday, the Democratic mayor piled criticism on the "far left" of his own party, ripping them for "doing nothing" and their "silence" on the border crisis.

New York Daily News reported that Adams’ administration has faced criticism using SLSCO, the Texas-based contractor that assisted former President Donald Trump’s border wall, to first help assemble the Orchard Beach migrant shelter and now instead erect tents on Randall's Island.

The New York Post reported that Adams was working on a deal to house migrants on cruise ships, but the details on any agreement have not been finalized.