NYC man pleads guilty to selling fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to actor Michael K. Williams

A New York man pleaded guilty in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday to selling fentanyl-laced heroin that killed actor Michael K. Williams.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York said in a press release that Irvin Cartagena pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue.

As of the guilty plea, Cartagena stipulated the substances he possessed with distribution intent resulted in the death of the actor.

‘THE WIRE’ ACTOR MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS FOUND DEAD IN NYC APARTMENT

"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," Damian Williams said. "In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams. This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community."

According to the press release, a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operated on South 3rd Street in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn between August 2020 and February 2022.

Court filings and statements made in court said the DTO distributed fentanyl-laced heroin and a fentanyl analogue at an apartment on South 3rd Street, as well as other places.

On or around Sept. 5, 2021, the release read, members of the DTO sold Williams heroin laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue. Cartagena, the release noted, executed the transaction that ultimately led to the 54-year-old's death.

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS' DEATH: FOUR ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH ACTOR'S OVERDOSE

Still, the DTO continued selling the laced product, knowing the actor died from it.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl and heroin carries a minimum sentence of five years, with a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Four individuals were arrested in connection to Williams’ death in February 2022, including Cartagena, who was detained in Puerto Rico.

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS DIED FROM ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE, SAYS NEW YORK MEDICAL EXAMINER

The three other co-conspirators are Hector "Oreja" Robles, Luis "Mostro" Cruz and Carlos "Carlito" Macci.

The individuals were arrested after Williams was found dead in his New York apartment, just five months earlier.

Williams’ death was determined to be caused by an accidental overdose.

Williams starred and appeared in shows like "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," "12 Years a Slave," and "Assassin’s Creed."