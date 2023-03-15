Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC firefighters respond to two-alarm fire at historic luxury Sherry-Netherland Hotel

Crews respond to 18th floor of The Sherry-Netherland hotel near Central Park in New York City.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon on the 18th floor of The Sherry-Netherland Hotel, a luxury hotel located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 57th Street on the Lower East Side of Central Park.

It was reported that at 6 a.m., Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui was arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a billion-dollar fraud scheme at the hotel.

A two-alarm fire broke out on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland in New York City on Wednesday. The building also sustained damage from a fire in 1927, the same year the hotel opened up.

A two-alarm fire broke out on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland in New York City on Wednesday. The building also sustained damage from a fire in 1927, the same year the hotel opened up. (Getty Images)

It is not clear whether the fire and Wengui’s arrest are connected.

NEW YORK CITY: MORE THAN 200 FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE RAGING 5-ALARM FIRE, AT LEAST FOUR INJURED

Firefighters responded to the 2-alarm fire on the 18th floor just after 12 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., the department reported that the fire was under control.

The New York City Fire Department did not immediately respond to inquiries about the fire and whether there were any injuries.

New York City, USA - October 20, 2015: Fire Department of New York Ladder  truck going for rescue with firemen

New York City, USA - October 20, 2015: Fire Department of New York Ladder  truck going for rescue with firemen (iStock)

According to the hotel’s website, The Sherry-Netherland has existed since 1927, providing "exemplary services" like concierge assistants, elevator attendants and valet, along with spacious and individually-decorated rooms and suites.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hotel touts being an expression of privilege by providing five-star service in a classic setting.

Past residents of this exclusive Fifth Avenue address include Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, David Bowie and Judge Judy.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.